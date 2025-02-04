Morning Newscast for February 4, 2025 By Olivia Mizelle Published February 4, 2025 at 8:13 AM CST Listen • 2:57 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Columbia city staff will repair broken Clear Creek sewage pipeBoone County Joint Communications experiences 911 lines outageBipartisan group wants to prevent Missouri lawmakers from changing ballot measure approvalHouse heard bills extending restrictions on transgender rights for minors