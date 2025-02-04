© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBIA Newscast

Morning Newscast for February 4, 2025

By Olivia Mizelle
Published February 4, 2025 at 8:13 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:

KBIA Newscast
Olivia Mizelle
Olivia Mizelle is a student reporter at KBIA
See stories by Olivia Mizelle