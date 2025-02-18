Afternoon Newscast for February 18, 2025 By Charlie Dahlgren Published February 18, 2025 at 6:13 PM CST Listen • 2:56 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Trump’s freeze on federal funds leaves some farmers waiting in the coldNew fire station construction approved by Columbia City CouncilBREAKING: Kehoe executive order bans using state funds for DEIMissouri House gives initial approval to state takeover of St. Louis police