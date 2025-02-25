Afternoon Newscast for February 21, 2025 By Charlie Dahlgren Published February 21, 2025 at 3:56 PM CST Listen • 3:07 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Boone Health to provide free skin cancer, glucose screenings in Columbia this weekendCPS runs out of snow days, plans vote on calendar changesMissouri Senate passes anti-hazing bill with bipartisan voteAttorney general asks to join class-action lawsuit against Tyson Foods