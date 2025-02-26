Morning Newscast for February 26, 2025 By Makayla Voris Published February 26, 2025 at 8:33 AM CST Listen • 2:46 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Boone County Master Plan meetingChanges to public school accreditation proposed in state SenateNearly 200,000 Missouri children have lost Medicaid coverage since COVID-19, new report shows‘Third Time’s the Charm’ | Missouri lawmakers hope Childcare Tax Credit will dodge Senate gridlock