Afternoon Newscast for March 14, 2024 By Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval Published March 14, 2025 at 5:47 PM CDT Listen • 3:17 Here's a roundup of regional news from the KBIA newsroom:MU students say Trump's rhetoric has chilling effect on protestsMissouri House approves reducing personal property taxes, relaxing car inspections Missouri House passes bill repealing voter-approved mandated paid sick leave Kehoe activates state of emergency plan ahead of severe weather