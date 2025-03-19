Morning Newscast for March 19, 2025 By Makayla Voris Published March 19, 2025 at 8:13 AM CDT Listen • 2:45 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom: Kids stay in foster care longer than the federal standard in most Missouri counties First-time rural Missouri moms breastfeed less than urban or suburban moms, study finds Murphy the bald eagle, famous for parenting a rock, dies at 33Ananya Aggarwal wins Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee