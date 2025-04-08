Afternoon Newscast for April 8, 2025 By Lilley Halloran Published April 8, 2025 at 4:30 PM CDT Listen • 3:01 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Thousands of Boone County voters utilize absentee voting ahead of municipal election dayColleges, including MU, say some international students' visas are being revokedCole County judge upholds state funding for new Missouri cancer centerSenate passes bill eliminating capital gains tax