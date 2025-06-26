Morning Newscast for June 26, 2025 By Yasha Mikolajczak Published June 26, 2025 at 3:58 PM CDT Listen • 3:32 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Deadline approaching for the Boone County senior real estate tax relief program Soybean disease new to Missouri has no cure, is hard to spot Newly FDA approved blood test could offer new options to Alzheimer's patients Proposed cuts could impact access to Medicaid and rural hospitals