Morning Newscast for July 1, 2025 By Noah Grabianski Published July 1, 2025 at 8:11 AM CDT Here's a roundup of regional news headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Severe storms cause power outages in southwest MissouriMidwest states east of 'tornado alley' are bearing the brunt of severe storm seasonMissouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signs $50.8 billion state budget, vetoes over $2 billionSenate hearing ends in failed negotiations between Anthem and MU Health Care