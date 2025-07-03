Morning Newscast for July 3, 2025 By Yasha Mikolajczak Published July 3, 2025 at 9:10 AM CDT Listen • 3:16 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional news headlines from the KBIA newsroom:This week, Jeff Klein steps into the role of CPS superintendent. Here's what he sees aheadOfficials urge proper use of 911 ahead of July FourthMissouri regains Title X grant, but health officials say there’s more uncertainty aheadWould Bailey be investigating Columbia if DEI language was changed?