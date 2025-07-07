Afternoon Newscast for July 7, 2025 By Maggie Turner Published July 7, 2025 at 4:36 PM CDT Listen • 2:59 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional news headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Missouri can restart abortion services after judge freezes state restrictions againMissouri House minority leader wants an answer from the Kansas City Chiefs and RoyalsFarming under solar panels? Midwest growers test agrivoltaicsParking meter time limit updates begin Monday in Columbia