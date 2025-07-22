Morning Newscast for July 22, 2025 By Noah Grabianski Published July 22, 2025 at 7:52 AM CDT Listen • 3:05 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional news headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Mizzou researchers developing biofuels from common roadside plantsWhat public media funding cuts mean for stations in small Missouri and Kansas townsSchool supply-filled backpacks more expensive due to inflationColumbia loses $2 million federal grant to help develop Business Loop 70