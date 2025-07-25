Afternoon Newscast for July 25, 2025 By Brianne Tremper Published July 25, 2025 at 3:25 PM CDT Listen • 2:51 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional news headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Amid heat wave, cattle eat less and field work gets tougherColumbia emergency services respond to heat-related illnessesLawmakers created a teacher seat on Missouri’s education board. it’s been vacant for 7 yearsCould Missouri get caught up in a redistricting frenzy? It's looking likely