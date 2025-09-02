Afternoon Newscast for September 2, 2025
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Rallygoers hope that Trump-pressured redistricting push is tipping point in Missouri politics
- New study from University of Missouri advises checking in on patients' social needs after orthopedic surgery
- Farmers across the Midwest learn how iron and flames can take out weeds
- Lutheran Family and Children’s Services backs new AAP report urging annual youth mental health screenings