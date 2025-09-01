Tanner O'Neal Riley is a news anchor at KBIA and an honors student at the University of Missouri School of Journalism. Originally from New Orleans, Louisiana, he is now a resident of Richmond, Texas.

During his time at the University of Missouri, Tanner has contributed to several newsrooms, including KOMU 8, the university's NBC affiliate, and The Missourian. In addition to his work at KBIA, he also serves as a communications intern for both the University of Missouri School of Law and the MU Honors College. He is also a member of the Public Media Journalists Association’s (PMJA) Opening Doors cohort.

Outside of his work in the newsroom, Tanner finds joy in building meaningful connections—whether through his church community, time spent with family, or everyday conversations. A lifelong learner, he enjoys reading and collecting fountain pens.

His personal motto is "Excelsior – Ever Upward!" It is a reminder to approach every situation with creativity, curiosity, and excellence.