Afternoon Newscast for September 5, 2025 By Finnegan Belleau Published September 5, 2025 at 5:24 PM CDT Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri House committee advances amendment making ballot measures less likely to passStarbucks employees speak out after unionization Redrawn congressional map passed by Missouri House RepublicansAmeren planning to build its largest solar facility in Callaway County