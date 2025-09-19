Morning Newscast for September 19, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- University of Missouri President Mun Choi sends free-speech letter to employees
- Mid-Missouri school district installing filters for harmful "forever chemicals"
- Appellate court rules Missouri attorney general can access health records at the Washington University Transgender Center
- U.S. District Court orders Choi to disclose all organizations denied for participation in homecoming parade