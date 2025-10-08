Afternoon Newscast for October 8, 2025 By Maggie LeBeau Published October 8, 2025 at 5:42 PM CDT Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional news headlines from the KBIA newsroom:MU faculty share concerns over public safety approach LiUNA Local 955 plans rally at MU over free speech concerns Judge throws out lawsuit challenging Missouri’s parental consent abortion law for minors Rezoning request could open door for data center; environmentalists concerned