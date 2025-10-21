Afternoon Newscast for October 21, 2025 By Tanner O'Neal Riley Published October 21, 2025 at 4:27 PM CDT Listen • 3:11 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional news headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Food banks brace for strain as shutdown halts SNAP benefitsWork groups zero in on proposed changes to Missouri school funding formulaInterior Dept. planning major Columbia research center layoffsAppeals court upholds dismissal of whistleblower suit against Missouri House