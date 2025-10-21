Morning Newscast for October 21, 2025 By Charlie Dahlgren Published October 21, 2025 at 8:24 AM CDT Listen • 3:08 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Food banks brace for strain as shutdown halts SNAP benefitsColumbia fire chief seeks more firefighters for better 911 responsesState regulators look into energy affordability and assistance programsRental assistance program for area residents on pause during the shutdown