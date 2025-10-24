Morning Newscast for October 24, 2025
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Soybean tariffs lead to decreased exports and prices, impacting Missouri farmers
- Lawsuit seeks to change the ballot language on a proposal limiting amendments offered through the initiative petition process
- Chappell Roan donating to two Missouri community centers serving LGBTQ+ youth
- Columbia transit leaders discuss possible bus route to Ashland, the regional airport and Jefferson City.