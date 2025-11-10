Morning Newscast for November 10, 2025 By Lilley Halloran Published November 10, 2025 at 8:41 AM CST Listen • 3:03 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri expected to issue partial SNAP benefits after Supreme Court rulingEconomic gap for Black people in Columbia widens: 'How do you expect us to come up?'Your Thanksgiving turkey could be more expensive this year. And it's not just because of bird fluWhere to expect Veterans Day closures