Morning Newscast for December 5, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- A consumer-advocacy group files a motion for a re-hearing in data center electric rate case
- Columbia city official confirms bus stop shelter removed two months ago
- Missouri farmers have new health coverage option through the Missouri Farm Bureau
- Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe responds to meeting between Gov. Mike Kehoe and University of Missouri System President Mun Choi.