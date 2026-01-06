Afternoon Newscast for January 6, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
Here's a look at some regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:
- Ameren Missouri is moving ahead with its Reform Solar Project near Fulton; community members will have two opportunities this week to give input on the project.
- Proposed federal cuts threaten nursing programs and research funding for Missouri
- Interstate 70 entrance ramp near Williamsburg to close this week
- Missouri and Illinois lawmakers react to Trump’s decision to invade Venezuela