Afternoon Newscast for January 7, 2026

Here's a look at some regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:



Missouri legislature convenes for 2026 session amid low expectations and high tensions

3 World Cup teams could make Kansas City or Lawrence their base camp. Here's what we know

New research from the University of Missouri has identified a tool that could be help diagnose rural children with autism spectrum disorder

A new grant will give Kansas City medical students the opportunity to help bridge health care gaps in rural communities.