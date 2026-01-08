Morning Newscast for January 8, 2026
Here's a look at some regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:
- Missouri legislature convenes for 2026 session amid low expectations and high tensions
- Proposed tax district along Business Loop 70 could aid redevelopment
- New research from the University of Missouri has identified a tool that could be help diagnose rural children with autism spectrum disorder
- Missouri House Democrat wants to impeach Secretary of State Hoskins over redistricting