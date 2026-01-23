Morning Newscast for January 23, 2026
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Missouri Department of Transportation advises people to stay off roads during weekend snowstorm
- Trial over Missouri's abortion restrictions continues with testimony from state Department of Health and Senior Services
- Missouri receives $216 million to improve rural healthcare access after Medicaid changes
- Columbia enters contract with waste management firm to clean up homeless encampments