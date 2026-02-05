Afternoon Newscast for February 5, 2026 By Cayli Yanagida Published February 5, 2026 at 4:24 PM CST Listen • 3:03 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom: Bill proposes training and rules for childcare allergy treatmentWorld Cup in KC could mean 'spillover' for Columbia small businessesLegal pot or blowing smoke? Bill could jail marijuana usersHouse shows bipartisan support for bill to help victims of child sex trafficking