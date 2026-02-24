Afternoon Newscast for February 24, 2026 By Yazin Merayyan Published February 24, 2026 at 5:50 PM CST Listen • 3:09 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:New bill could damage hemp industry in Missouri, stakeholders sayUnder fire from former colleagues, Bill Eigel defends recurring donation strategyState Sen. Travis Fitzwater leaving legislature to lead Missouri Technology Corp.St. Louis could get an additional $86M in tornado relief from the state