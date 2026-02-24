© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBIA Newscast

Afternoon Newscast for February 24, 2026

By Yazin Merayyan
Published February 24, 2026 at 5:50 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:

Tags
KBIA Newscast newscasts
Yazin Merayyan
See stories by Yazin Merayyan