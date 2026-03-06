Morning Newscast for March 6, 2026
Here's a roundup of regional news from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley co-sponsors bills aimed to prevent hedge funds from buying single-family homes
- Columbia School Board meetings may no longer be recorded and available online
- The Missouri Secretary of State could be given additional subpoena power to investigate election fraud
- Missouri House passes legislation requiring all public schools to receive a letter grade based on performance