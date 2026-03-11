Morning Newscast for March 11, 2026 By Aminah Jenkins Published March 11, 2026 at 8:32 AM CDT Listen • 2:53 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Wide-ranging criminal and juvenile justice bill moves quickly through Missouri legislatureRoot Cellar will no longer reopen this monthAs MO Supreme Court hears redistricting case, groups protestMissouri lawmakers pass bill removing legal barriers for pregnant women to divorce