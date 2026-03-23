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KBIA Newscast

Morning Newscast for March 23, 2026

By Jana Rose Schleis
Published March 23, 2026 at 7:03 AM CDT
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Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:

KBIA Newscast
Jana Rose Schleis
Jana Rose Schleis is a News Producer at KBIA.
See stories by Jana Rose Schleis