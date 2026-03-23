Morning Newscast for March 23, 2026 By Jana Rose Schleis Published March 23, 2026 at 7:03 AM CDT Listen • 3:00 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Bayer faces thousands of Roundup cancer lawsuits. A Supreme Court ruling may make it harder to sueJudge rewrites ballot summary for referendum on Missouri's new congressional mapOvertime now deductible from federal taxable income, but few qualifyCPS approves 20% increase in employee insurance rates