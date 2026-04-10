Morning Newscast for April 10, 2026 By Finnegan Belleau Published April 10, 2026 at 8:08 AM CDT Listen • 3:08 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional news from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri senators debate over whether nuclear power plants should be paid for in advanceBridge over Interstate 70 to be demolished tonightIndependence voters oust two city council members who supported tax breaks for data centersMissouri House passes legislation targeting animal abuse