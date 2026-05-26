Morning Newscast for May 26, 2026 By Yasha Mikolajczak Published May 26, 2026 at 9:03 AM CDT Listen • 3:11 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a look at regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Missouri cannabis regulators prepare final lottery with new rules targeting predatory dealsKansas City repeals ban on conversion therapy after pressure from Missouri attorney generalTicks are bad this spring. Here's what you can do about itArt exhibition to examine the Anthropocene era