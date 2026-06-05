Afternoon Newscast for June 5, 2026 By Yazin Merayyan Published June 5, 2026 at 5:10 PM CDT Listen • 3:02 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom, including:A Trump administration policy could force thousands of retailers to stop accepting SNAP benefitsNew World Screwworm confirmed in South TexasA new exhibit at the state Capitol shows how 250 years of history influenced MissouriPlanning and Zoning begins talks about data centers