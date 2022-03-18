“We both have a chronic illness called fibromyalgia. Basically that just means we're in pain – 25/8.”

Lisha Taylor and Leah Freeman are a mother and daughter duo who spoke with the Missouri on Mic team at the Daniel Boone Regional Library in February.

They spoke about a health challenge they both share – fibromyalgia, and about a few of the ways this chronic disease impacts their daily life.

Missouri Health Talks gathers Missourians’ stories of access to healthcare in their own words.

Leah Freeman: I think a challenge that we've both encountered – that has impacted us a lot – is that we both have a chronic illness called fibromyalgia.

Lisha Taylor: Yeah…

Leah: …and basically that just means like, we're in pain – 25/8. It’s very extreme. Like, imagine your period pain…

Lisha: Mhmm.

Leah: Like the cramps that you feel – all over. From head to toe. That's us. 25/8.

And with me, like coming out of high school – I graduated in 2020. I wanted to go to school. I wanted to be a nurse because, you know, like I said, we love helping people.

But I can hardly stand on my feet for too long. Like even taking a shower feels like a chore sometimes.

Lisha: Yep. It do.

Leah: Like walking through the library like I am right now – like it hurts. A lot, and, I mean, she has it worse because she had the hybrid cancer, lung cancer. Has been through like a lot of health issues.

Lisha: Yeah, I been through a lot.

Leah: So, I have not gone to that extreme, but I do have the pain, and I had to figure out what I wanted to do because there's not much I can't do, you know what I mean?

So, I did find a passion in the beauty industry. I know I don't like too good right now…

Laughter.

Leah: But I do love it. I love to uplift people.

Lisha: Yeah. Me too.

Leah: Like I wanted to start a YouTube channel. So, I started one – it's not big. It's really small, but I just wanted to gain the confidence to just post even if nobody's watching it. Just knowing that, you know, you're completing your goal – posting.

So, she has fibromyalgia too, and it's a struggle for her. So, I guess you could talk about that too…

Becca Newton / KBIA

Lisha: Yes, I have – I have been having fibromyalgia since –

Leah: My whole life.

Lisha: … About 17 years.

Leah: Yeah.

Lisha: I’m in excruciating pain. It hurts from head to toe. Fingers.

Leah: Yeah.

Lisha: Every part of my body hurts.

Leah: Toes!

Lisha: Toes, and…

Leah: Like individually – each individual toe.

Lisha: So, my battles with that is – I thank God for giving me strength because by me having five children, you know, I have to be able to take care of my family.

And God has helped me through this, you know? Still working on me, and I'm still strong, but I will say…

Leah: You’re getting through it.

Lisha: There you go... I'm getting through it.

Leah: The pandemic? Hmmm. It was bad, but I don't know anybody close to us that, you know, got sick.

Lisha: Granny.

Leah: Oh, yeah! Grandma and Aunt Lisha did get sick.

Lisha: Yeah. Our grandmother is – well, my grandmother is...

Leah: She’s eighty –

Lisha: She's 87.

Leah: Yeah.

Lisha: She ended up getting sick and then she had a…

Leah: She was in hospital for a while.

Lisha: Yeah, but um…

Leah: But I don't know what she had.

Lisha: She had COVID. But yeah, she was in there for like seven days and…

Leah: We didn’t get COVID, and I’m because I know, like if my mom were to get COVID, she probably would – God forbid – pass away away because her immune system can’t handle that.

But we, we hardly go anywhere anyway.

Laughter.

Leah: So, we didn't get sick at all, and it's been like two years or so – still haven't gotten sick. Thank the Lord…

Laughter.