"We have work to do, we have communities to lead, and so we don't need breast cancer to be standing in our way."

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and according to data from the National Cancer Institute, breast cancer rates are rising in Missouri - but many people still don't receive regular mammography and breast health services.

Katie Manga is the CEO of Gateway to Hope, a nonprofit organization that provides support to breast cancer patients, survivors and anyone impacted by breast cancer or in need of Breast Health Services.

She spoke about the importance of regular breast cancer screenings and why access to breast health care matters.

Missouri Health Talks gathers Missourians’ stories of access to healthcare in their own words.

Katie Manga: First of all, breast cancer affects everyone. If you sit back and think - you know someone or are someone who has experienced breast cancer. One in eight women will be diagnosed in their lifetime, which means - when was the last time you were in a place where eight or more women were gathered? The grocery store, church yesterday, the number of places you can think where, if you just look around and there's eight women, one of you will be or has been diagnosed in your lifetime.

And breast cancer has a 90 plus percent cure rate if we catch it soon enough, but unfortunately - I was just looking at some of the data - in mid Missouri, there are some counties where women are twice as likely to be diagnosed with cancer that is too late to cure.

You know, for example, in Cooper County, one in three women in the last 10 years were diagnosed late stage, and I think we can all agree that that's just unacceptable, with a 90 plus percent cure rate if it's caught soon enough.

So why is our breast health important? It affects everyone. We all know or are someone who will experience breast cancer, but we can do something about it if we catch it soon enough.

So we want everyone to have access to that early detection care, so that you can not just survive breast cancer, but then go on to thrive, to be able to to do the things that that you love to do, and be the fabric of community that we know women are. We have families to raise. We have work to do, we have communities to lead, and so we don't need breast cancer to be standing in our way.

And I would just like to reiterate that many women experience fear when thinking about getting a mammogram or, oh gosh, I think I felt something change - I'm afraid of what that might mean. And what I just want everyone to know is that Gateway to Hope is a resource here for you to work through those fears. We're going to be a resource to you no matter what happens.

So let's not let that fear stand in our way to to getting a diagnosis that that could be treated, and we can find ways to pay for it. We can find ways to work through the challenges. The most important thing is that you take care of you, so that your families and your communities can can thrive. And you know, we have to put our own oxygen masks on first.