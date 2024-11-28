During the holidays, ‘get the vaccine to protect those around you.’

Dr. Robin Blount is the chief medical officer at Boone Health. She spoke about the importance of vaccinations – especially as people gather in large groups during the holidays.

Dr. Robin Blount: Quite fortunately, COVID has basically become endemic, meaning it's here, it's here to stay. It's just like the flu or common cold. We will continue to see COVID as a respiratory virus.

However, when it first hit, we didn't have immunity, it was a much more virulent strain, and, you know, we saw, you know, so many deaths and so many severe illnesses.

Fortunately, you know, our bodies evolved, we got the vaccines going, we developed immunity, and even though COVID is still out there, and people are still getting we getting it – we are not seeing the severe illnesses, hospitalizations and death like we did previously.

However, the bad outcomes have not gone away. They're just not as common as they were.

We do find that there are vulnerable populations to the more severe illnesses: people over 65, people with chronic illnesses – asthma, COPD, diabetes, people with immune compromise from cancer, chemotherapy or other diseases.

So, you know, it is still an illness to be reckoned with, and certainly something to consider when you are in one of those categories, but also for us – as responsible, you know, members of society – to do our best to protect those that are vulnerable.

And so, you know, getting your vaccination is really the best way to help protect others.

I think a lot of people do think, ‘Well, you know, it's not going to make me sick,’ you know, but, you know, if you're around loved ones – and, of course, we'll be traveling and being in gatherings and things like that – [you] really should do your best to be aware that if you have what you think is a cold, it could be COVID, and you may not be very sick, but you could be giving it to grandma or somebody else that.

And, you know, the other thing that I want to emphasize is that the COVID vaccine doesn't actually prevent you getting COVID, but it prevents you from getting serious COVID.

Even if you get the vaccine and then you get COVID a few months later, it doesn't mean it didn't help you. It means you're much less likely to have a severe case of COVID no matter what.

As I always say, you know, get the vaccine protect those around you, but don't forget your flu shot. I mean, the flu is a deadly illness – especially for that vulnerable population again.

And we always see a significant flu, uptick in the winter. Here in Columbia, we tend to see our biggest spike of influenza, usually right around or after Christmas, you know, people come back from break and all of that.

So, you know, don't forget about flu, and flu is very preventable. The flu shot is very safe, and, you know, you can take them both on the same day. So, just get both shots and you're good.