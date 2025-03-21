At the Osage County Library: 'We're offering things for those older adults that want to get out of the house, want to have a little socialization."

The Osage County Branch of the Missouri River Regional Libraries is located in Linn, Mo., and, for the past year or so, they’ve been hosting programs that focus on fall prevention and an active lifestyle for area seniors.

Kathy Deeken, a field specialist in nutrition and health for MU Extension, reached out to Branch Manager Sarah Falter about offering some new programming for older residents.

“We have a lot of seniors that use our library, but I wasn't sure how many would be interested in doing these activities with their movement and exercise involved,” Falter said. “Typically, they come in, and they're looking for a good book, or they're looking for a good movie, or they're looking for a good craft to do with me.”

But Falter was open to the idea, and last summer MU Extension offered its first program at the library: Walk with Ease, which aimed to get seniors up and walking.

“And then it was so successful that we've just continued on with more programming," Deeken said. "And we still have more programming planned."

Since then, the library has held different multi-week programs for seniors, including Tai Chi for Seniors and Matter of Balance.

Kathy Stevens is a local resident and a dedicated patron at the library. She has participated in each of the new programs offered at the library and has built a strong friend network at the same time.

"If I hadn't come to the library, I would not feel like a part of the community,” Stevens said. “They know me, you know. It's just nice. And all the things they offer, I try to take a lot of it because you just never know who you're going to meet. It’s fun.”

Sarah Falter: I want to show the community that we're doing something here that's fantastic, and we are doing something for all ages, not just the kids and story time, but we're also offering things for those older adults that want to get out of the house, want to have a little socialization, maybe get a little movement in, make a new friend.

Kathy Stevens: I’ve only lived here 3 years, so I didn't know anybody. And I've always loved the library. I love reading.

So, one time I saw that there was an ad for doing a craft, and so I came that night and met a fabulous lady. She's got me involved in some women's group.

So, I've just been more in tune. This is more of my senior center because I was very disappointed there was not a senior center. Now that I'm old enough to do that, there's nothing here. It's like, “Well, darn.”

Laughter

Since I'm retired, and I live out in the country, it's not easy to exercise, and the motivation isn't what it should be.

Laughter

I need accountability. So, I have signed up for everything that Kathy has done. And the tai chi, that's my favorite because it doesn't feel like you're exercising.

And I've noticed, when we were done, that I could bend over or do things better – making a bed, you know, when you get older, making a bed hurt your back and everything. And I got to making a bed, it's like, “Hey, that wasn't quite so bad,” you know?

And tai chi, it doesn't have that connotation where, you know, “I gotta go exercise or lift weights,” and you really don't think that you're doing enough to do anything, you know. But it was, it was fabulous. So, now we're going to do it again.

Kathy Deeken: Yes

Kathy Stevens: So, I'm excited,

Kathy Deeken: Like death and taxes, we all are getting older. Our nation is aging. In fact, the Missouri State Plan on Aging, their first outcome is about increasing the number of Missourians who can safely choose to age in place. And that movement, that physical activity and particularly the balance prevention and reducing the risk of falls, just makes that so much more likely.

We hear that – like when you took the Matter of Balance class, Kathy, too. I mean, everybody said the same thing: that they wanted to be able to continue to live independently.

Kathy Stevens: A good quality of life.

Kathy Deeken: Yes

Kathy Stevens: Not, you know, be needing assistance for whatever –

Kathy Deeken: Right

Kathy Stevens: – you need to have done.