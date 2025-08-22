Programs for Sedalia seniors, 'kind of started in the fitness realm, but then it's grown.'

The Heckert Community Center in Sedalia opened in 2022 and offers many services to members, such as a full gym, an indoor walking track, an indoor pool, a myriad of fitness classes and more.

Amy Epple and Jaymi Wells are both with Sedalia Parks and Recreation, which operates the center. They spoke about how their community center plays a role in both the physical and mental health of area seniors.

For the month of August, we're focusing on the health of those living in Sedalia and the surrounding areas.

Amy Epple: This is kind of the jewel of the community. This is where people want to be, and it's one of those – if you can just walk in the door, you'll keep coming back.

I think that some people just like, “Oh, I haven't been there, but I've heard lots of great things.” Well, come like, take that step.

You're seeing people now that it's not like, you know, “I lost my spouse and,” you know, “I'm just not happy,” and they're just kind of counting down the days, but now they're looking forward to the days,

You're never too old to learn something new, and I think that's something here that we strive to do. We’re wanting to, you know, push the boundaries and get people to kind of, you know, step outside their comfort zone and try something new.

Jaymi Wells: So, one of our first programs for seniors that we brought in here was sit and fit. So, it's a chair fitness class. We started it upstairs in our fitness studio. We quickly outgrew it and how to move it downstairs to our gymnasium area.

I think my max class, we had 65 people in that class, and that is insane. That is so many people that are just trying to get out and do movement.

And so, some of the movements that we focused on was balance, strength training – because you use it or lose it, you got to keep that muscle.

And then a lot of it is the socialization. So, we had this class three days a week, and then, now, they have something to look forward to. They make friends, and then, “Hey, I'm coming Wednesday.” So, they make that plan. When you make that plan, you're accountable, and you show up, and they started a lot of bonds.

I think whenever we opened, I didn't know what our age range would be. We are very senior heavy here, and it's a great thing, but that class evolved into other fitness classes for seniors.

So, we've offered Tai Chi. We offer a yoga class for seniors. So, you know, it kind of started in the fitness realm, but then it's grown into where now we have the single seniors. We have the smartphone technology 101 with Jeff – if you have questions about how to use your phone or tablet. We also have a Golden Gamers club. So, for one hour, they can come in and play games, sing karaoke – all kinds of different things.

Amy Epple: Yeah, and I think that other part too is just that, you know, like, they get so excited when, you know, you live in the same town, or, you know, we're kind of the hub of all these small towns, but they went to high school with someone, and they haven't seen them – you know, you get married, you have kids, and then you, just things happen, then you retire, and you just are kind of different.

But then you run into someone that you used to be friends with 50 years ago, and then you see them here, and it's just – you get so excited, and it's like, you see these seniors that are in their 70s and 80s, and they're sitting out here at the table and talking, and I walk past them and I just laugh because I'm like, “I have teenage girls, and it's the same thing.”

Jaymi Wells: Yeah.

Laughter

Amy Epple: And it's so cute, like, it's just cute.

It's just, it's like, they are having the time of their life over there talking about the new quilt they found, or, you know, something like, “Oh my gosh Aldi carries…” It's just, it's fun to see that.

You know, it's not just they're coming here to walk a couple laps, they're coming here to really spend a few hours and find their happy place.