New Dietary Guidelines for Americans are 'a vehicle for us to educate people.'

Earlier this month, the newest version of Dietary Guidelines for Americans was released by the federal government — with a new inverted pyramid graphic that looks very different from the "My Plate" and "Food Pyramid" guides that have been used during the last few decades.

Jo Britt Rankin, Gidget Mudd and Michelle Chapman are all a part of MU Extension’s Family Nutrition Education Programs, which teaches food and nutrition throughout the state.

They spoke about how these new guidelines will influence their community-based nutrition education.

For the month of January, we’re focusing on the impacts of health policy changes made by the Trump administration during its first year.

Jo Britt Rankin: These guidelines come out about every five years. We've had “My Plate” for 10 years, so two cycles used that. Before that, it was “My Pyramid.”

If we go all the way back into the late 60s, early 70s, we had, like, the basic four food groups — things like that. It morphs over time, but, I think, at the core it is how to eat healthy.

There are a few modifications, but, you know, we have taught eating a variety of colorful, nutrient dense fruits and vegetables for many, many years.

This one doesn't have food groups, per se as what we're used to. We kind of still talk in those groupings.

But, you know, this is so new out that we are, we have talked with USDA, and they have told us that there will be additional materials coming and additional guidance, but we haven't received that yet.

Gidget Mudd: The base of the message is still the same — to eat whole foods, as much as possible. Limit processed foods, you know, limit your sugars, your sugary drinks. Stay hydrated.

Those are the same messages, so I don't see it drastically changing.

Even with the “My Plate,” we had to take it and kind of make it work for whatever individuals we were working for — whether it was a different culture, whether it was from a community that just had different ingredients.

So, I think the message is still the same there.

Michelle Chapman: I would say it's a vehicle; it's a vehicle for us to educate people.

My background is not in nutrition. My background is in education. And so, to me, this is what I need to use to educate people with and that may be why my viewpoint may look a little bit different, right?

Because when it came out, I was like, “I need to talk to a registered dietitian,” like, “how are we feeling about this?” Because while I'm very passionate about nutrition and nutrition education, I see this as a vehicle.

And our society has changed — it's changed drastically. Our foods have changed — they've changed drastically. And so, I do think that we need to address that, you know, and I do feel like this has somewhat done that, but I think that we need to utilize this and continue teaching and educating basic nutrition.