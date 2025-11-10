MU Choral Union to perform 'Mass: A Celebration of Love and Joy'

KBIA's Rachael Norden speaks with Paul Anderson II, a Graduate Teaching Assistant at the MU School of Music on the upcoming Fall 2025 Choral Union concert, presented by the University Concert Series and featuring the works of guest conductor Dr. Andre Thomas - including Mass: A Celebration of Love and Joy.

This concert features the University Symphony Orchestra and the MU Choral Union with guest artists NaGuanda Nobles, Jermaine Manor, and ensembles The University Singers, Sankofa Chorale, Hitt Street Harmony, and Concert Chorale.

MU Fall 2025 Choral Union Concert

Thursday, November 20 | 7:00p | Jesse Auditorium

Tickets available through the University Concert Series