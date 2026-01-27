House vs home: Neighborhood Services’ Rental Inspection Program bridges tenants, landlords, and property managers
KBIA's Rachael Norden speaks with Leigh Kottwitz, Neighborhood Services Manager and Adam Friesz, Code Enforcement Specialist at the City of Columbia on the tenant resources offered by Neighborhood Services, including the Rental Inspection Program and Energy Scoring, and how the City can assist in managing the relationship between tenants, landlords, and property managers.