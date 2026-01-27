© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thinking Out Loud

House vs home: Neighborhood Services’ Rental Inspection Program bridges tenants, landlords, and property managers

By Rachael Norden
Published January 27, 2026 at 2:01 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

KBIA's Rachael Norden speaks with Leigh Kottwitz, Neighborhood Services Manager and Adam Friesz, Code Enforcement Specialist at the City of Columbia on the tenant resources offered by Neighborhood Services, including the Rental Inspection Program and Energy Scoring, and how the City can assist in managing the relationship between tenants, landlords, and property managers.

Tags
Thinking Out Loud Thinking Out Loud
Rachael Norden
Joining the KBIA team in May 2023, Rachael Norden is a renaissance woman of the road less-traveled.
See stories by Rachael Norden