Related Program: KBIA Newscast Afternoon Newscast for March 5, 2019 By Sidney Steele • 11 hours ago Related Program: KBIA Newscast TweetShareGoogle+Email Regional stories from the KBIA Newsroom, including City Council Approves $2.25 Million for New Land Interim Police Chief Seeks to Create Work Group to Examine Vehicle Stop Report Data Missouri Looks to Attract Movie-Makers with Tax Credit Missouri GOP Lawmaker Pitches Alternative Road Repair Plan Listen Listening... / 3:04 TweetShareGoogle+Email