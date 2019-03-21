Catholic School Rejection

A Catholic parish school in Praire Village, Kansas, opted not to enroll a same-sex couple's child in kindergarten. We examine the reasoning behind the decision made by the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas and the split among Catholics on the issue.

Tom Roberts , executive editor, National Catholic Reporter

, executive editor, National Catholic Reporter Karen , attended St. Ann school, now in a same-sex relationship with a child in a church school within the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas

, attended St. Ann school, now in a same-sex relationship with a child in a church school within the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas Colleen Simon, engagement coordinator for St. Andrew Episcopal Church. In 2014 was fired from a KCMO Catholic food pantry for her same-sex marriage.