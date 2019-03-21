Catholic School Rejection

A Catholic parish school in Praire Village, Kansas, opted not to enroll a same-sex couple's child in kindergarten. We examine the reasoning behind the decision made by the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas and the split among Catholics on the issue.
- Tom Roberts, executive editor, National Catholic Reporter
- Karen, attended St. Ann school, now in a same-sex relationship with a child in a church school within the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas
- Colleen Simon, engagement coordinator for St. Andrew Episcopal Church. In 2014 was fired from a KCMO Catholic food pantry for her same-sex marriage.
