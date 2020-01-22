 Corps Trims Water Flowing Into Lower Missouri River | KBIA

Corps Trims Water Flowing Into Lower Missouri River

By Associated Press 5 minutes ago

The amount of water being released into the Missouri River from Gavins Point Dam will be reduced slightly to protect drinking water supplies even though the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is still working to eliminate water from last year. 

The Corps said Tuesday it is trimming the amount of water flowing out of Gavins Point to 27,000 cubic feet (764.55 cubic meters) per second.

Corps spokeswoman Eileen Williamson said the new lower releases will allow the level of Lewis and Clark Lake to stabilize and ensure communities will be able to continue drawing drinking water from the lake.

