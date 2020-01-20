Couple Together for Nearly 65 Years Die on the Same Day

A couple who had been together for nearly 65 years have died on the same day at a St. Louis-area nursing home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jack and Harriet Morrison's beds were placed next to each other, allowing them to hold hands.

Eighty-six-year-old Jack died first on Jan. 11. Eighty-three-year-old Harriet died later that day.

The couple went on their first date on Halloween of 1955. They married about six months later.

The couple's niece Sue Wagener called it a love story for the books.

Together, the couple ran and grew V-K Bus Lines while raising Wagener and their two sons.