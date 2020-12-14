Global Journalist: Did Facebook's "pivot to video" cause publishers to face plant?

Last week, the Federal Trade Commission and 48 attorneys general accused Facebook of violating antitrust laws and illegally stifling competition by buying its rivals. It was the latest development in the debate surrounding the power and influence of Big Tech.

Facebook has been wielding its immense power in other ways for years and, wittingly or unwittingly, damaging other institutions along the way.

On this episode of Global Journalist, three journalists talk about the collateral damage of a trend that Facebook launched: hundreds of newsroom layoffs and big changes in the news you see online.

Journalists discuss how Facebook's incentives for video led to deep cuts in newsroom reporting staffs.

