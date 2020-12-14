 Global Journalist: Did Facebook's "pivot to video" cause publishers to face plant? | KBIA
Global Journalist

Global Journalist: Did Facebook's "pivot to video" cause publishers to face plant?

By 16 minutes ago

Facebook Chief Product Officer Chris Cox demonstrates using a Mevo, the first camera for live Facebook video, during the 2016 Facebook developer conference in San Francisco.
Credit Eric Risberg / AP

Last week, the Federal Trade Commission and 48 attorneys general accused Facebook of violating antitrust laws and illegally stifling competition by buying its rivals. It was the latest development in the debate surrounding the power and influence of Big Tech.

Facebook has been wielding its immense power in other ways for years and, wittingly or unwittingly, damaging other institutions along the way. 

On this episode of Global Journalist, three journalists talk about the collateral damage of a trend that Facebook launched:  hundreds of newsroom layoffs and big changes in the news you see online.

Host: Trevor Hook

Guests:

  • Derek Thompson, The Atlantic
  • Max Willens, Digiday
  • Simon Owens, Freelance Tech and Media Journalist

Producer: Trevor Hook
Executive producers: Ryan Famuliner, Ryan Thomas, Kathy Kiely
Audio Engineer: Trevor Hook

