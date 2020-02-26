Hidden Figures (Repeat)

In a show inspired by the film Hidden Figures, we hear local stories, like the story of Ed Dwight, a KCK native, came close to being the black man on a multiracial mission to the moon dreamed up by John F. Kennedy. This show has been rebroadcast, in 2020, as a tribute to the memory of NASA mathematician Katherine Goble Johnson, whose huge role in historic space launches was not well-known until Hidden Figures came out. She died this week at the age of 101.

Guests:

Ed Dwight , first African-American to train as an astronaut for NASA

, first African-American to train as an astronaut for NASA Joanna Slusky , Assistant Professor, Department of Molecular Biosciences at KU

, Assistant Professor, Department of Molecular Biosciences at KU Russ Simmons , resident film critic

, resident film critic Shawn Edwards, Fox 4 News film critic and co-founder of the African-American Film Critics Association