Intersection - CoMo's Two Mayoral Candidates

Tuesday is election day and voters across mid-Missouri are deciding on school board, mayoral and city council races. One of the most important races on the Boone County ballot is the Columbia mayoral race, with two experienced politicans vying for the job.

Mayor Brian Treece is seeking a second term and has served as Columbia's mayor since 2016. Before his election as mayor Treece worked on historic preservation efforts in the city and chaired the Downtown Leadership Council.

Chris Kelly has spent served in a variety of political roles, including 18 years as a state representative in the Missouri legislature.

We asked the two candidates to chat with our producers at a place of their choice that, for them, symbolizes Columbia. Kelly chose the MKT trailhead at Flat Branch Park. And Treece chose the historic Niedermeyer Apartments.

Both of them explain what this particular place means to the community and to them personally, in these conversations with KBIA producers Noah Taborda and Mitch Legan.